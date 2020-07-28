- Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,900 but was able to touch $11,400.
- Momentum has clearly shifted in favor of bulls.
After the initial breakout above $10,000, Bitcoin was able to get enough continuation and managed to crack $11K as well. The number one digital asset is dominating the market again while most altcoins are heavily crashing.
Why is Bitcoin finally going up?
Altcoins, especially DeFi projects, were all basically in a bull market even though Bitcoin and others were trading sideways. Ethereum was the first to see a breakout above $250 but it seemed that Bitcoin wasn’t following.
The stock market already bounced while Bitcoin remained behind. The last US stimulus checks are helping Bitcoin again but that’s not all. The weakness of the dollar is also notable as it just hit a low not seen since 2018 against the Euro. Furthermore, major trust funds have been buying enormous quantities of Bitcoin throughout 2020 and significant amounts inside exchanges were being withdrawn. Both factors indicating that investor are willing to hold Bitcoin. It was only a matter of time for the demand to overcome the sellers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin takes off to $11,400 as Bakkt BTC futures volume hit new all-time high
After two consecutive days of consistent gains, Bitcoin was able to hit a new 2020 high at $11,400 (on Bitfinex). The gains come after several weeks of a stalemate in price actions mainly for BTC and ETH. The breakout has seen attention creep back to Bitcoin with investors hopeful that this is the beginning of a journey to highs above $20,000.
ETC/USD in a free fall after a failure at $7.4
Ethereum Classic (ETC) faced stiff resistance on approach to $7.40 and retreated below $7.00 amid sharp downside correction. The coin lost nearly 4% of its value in a matter of hours to trade at $6.84 by the time of writing.
LTC/USD loses steam short of $60.00
Litecoin price is settling above $50.00 after the recent breakout stalled at $56.00. Generally, the market is taking a step back after recording gains for two consecutive days. LTC/USD bounced off ascending trendline support.
TRX/USD still fighting for a break above $0.02
Tron has in the last couple of weeks launched an attack on the dominant resistance zone at $0.02. Unfortunately, the bullish momentum has not been strong enough to clear the resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci level taken from the last drop from $0.02685 to $0.0073.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.