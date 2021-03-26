- Bitcoin price is trading in a descending channel formation.
- General Motors evaluating whether it will accept bitcoin payments.
- Mildly oversold reading on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) boosting BTC.
Bitcoin price showing reluctance to renewed speculation that General Motors is entertaining the option of having BTC as a payment method for its vehicles and services. It would be a big step forward for the 113-year-old car company and allows it to play a little catch-up to the far trendier Tesla, which recently announced it would accept Bitcoin as a payment method.
General Motors already patenting blockchain technology uses
Only a month ago, General Motors CEO Marry Barra denied interest in Bitcoin; “We don’t have any plans to invest in Bitcoin, so full stop there.” However, she stated that the company would monitor and evaluate client interest in using digital currency as a payment method in the future.
Apparently, GM’s interest in Bitcoin originated from a recent survey conducted by the company with customers to gauge how comfortable they would be using the bellwether cryptocurrency as a means of payment.
Is it such a surprise? Probably to most, but the fact is that General Motors started patenting blockchain uses for things like client security information and driverless automobiles two years ago.
Bitcoin rebounds remain corrective
A clear descending channel is forming on the 4-hour chart, thereby offering traders clearer tradeable price ranges by defining support and resistance levels.
On an intraday basis, BTC is locked below the extended neckline of the head-and-shoulders bottom formed in late February and early March. It provided support on March 16 and again on March 22 and March 23. In technical analysis circles, it is often said that what was once support becomes resistance, and if the downtrend is to continue, that needs to resist any rebound.
Intraday support levels begin at the 0.618 retracement level of the March rally at $50,187, followed by the lower trendline of the descending channel at $49,870. The next area of support is the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level at $47,033.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Any rally beyond the neckline mentioned above would quickly struggle with the declining 50 four-hour simple moving average (SMA) at $55,787 and then the 100 four-hour SMA at $56,582. The upper trendline of the channel is at $57,700.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire
Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy. Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered. Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550. Ripple faces immense overhead pressure, limiting movement toward $0.6.
Stellar resumes uptrend after bouncing off key technical pattern
Stellar has printed a double-bottom pattern, leading to gains above $0.36. The MACD is likely to flip bullish in the short-term as XLM momentum becomes stronger. The 4-hour SuperTrend indicator recently sent a signal to short Stellar, casting a bearish cloud.
Soros Fund Management top executive eyes Bitcoin inflection point while BTC price stabilizes above $50,000
The CIO of Soros Fund Management thinks Bitcoin is taking over gold's inherent features. Soros has over time invested in digital asset infrastructure, hinting at Bitcoin ownership.
Chiliz ignores bearish on-chain metrics, embarks on liftoff to $1
Chiliz is drawing closer to breaking out of a descending parallel channel. Price action past the 50 SMA and 100 SMA on the four-hour chart will add credibility to the potentially massive upswing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.