- Bitcoin price is threatening new 2022 lows as it closes in on a nearly 10% daily loss.
- A major bear trap could be developing if sellers fail to capitalize on crypto weakness.
- Retail volume increasing at critical price levels.
Bitcoin price hammered lower with stocks and other risk-on markets. After a major rally yesterday, all of those gains have been eliminated. Bears may be attempting to push BTC to new 2022 lows.
Bitcoin price action may be on the road to a capitulation move below $30,000
Bitcoin price action on the weekly Ichimoku chart is positioned for the single most bearish setup since November 2018. Bitcoin is in a confirmed Ideal Ichimoku Bearish Breakout - a condition that warns of prolonged bearish price action. While these events have happened in the past, the current setup is slightly different.
One of the rarer but more powerful signals within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system that a bear market is likely to be extended is when all conditions for an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout exist, but with one additional requirement: The Chikou Span closes below the Ichimoku Cloud.
When this occurs, the probability of a sustained sell-off and capitulation move is extremely high - the highest within the Ichimoku system. If bulls fail to keep Bitcoin price above $36,465, a capitulation move towards the $18,000 value area is likely.
BTC/USD Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
However, bulls shouldn’t lose hope. One peculiar and less known behavior within the Ichimoku system is that the Chikou Span reacts to the same support and resistance levels as the current close. The Chikou Span is sitting right on top of the strongest level of support/resistance, Senkou Span B.
Bitcoin price and the entire cryptocurrency market may be prepping for one of the biggest bear traps in cryptocurrency history.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price is in a no-trade zone until this happens
Polkadot has questionable price action that needs further narrative before forecasting anything more than a 12% rally for the bulls. Traders should consider looking for more profitable opportunities.
Algorand price prepping for a 25% rally
Algorand price is displaying bullish signals. Traders should keep an eye on the digital asset and find an entrypoint. Algorand price is coming back to retrace a breached support zone after an impressive 40% rally that kickstarted the month of May.
LUNA price could collapse more than 40% if bulls fail to support
LUNA price is up against the same renewed selling pressure of risk-on assets around the globe. But there is some strong signs of bulls stepping up to prevent LUNA from dipping further. LUNA price made another push down to a price level identified May 4.
Bitcoin price wipes out three weeks of liquidity; is $36,000 the final low?
Bitcoin price has fallen to its lowest point all month as the price has finally tested the anticipated $36,500 price level. The current price could be the final low for April. Bitcoin price appears to print the anticipated Wyckoff spring within the $37,000-$40,000 range.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.