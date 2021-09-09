Bitcoin (BTC) volatility is again overdue, and one analyst is favoring an “impulsive” move toward $50,000.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Trader: “Chill and wait” for Bitcoin breakout
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD continuing to circle $46,000 on Thursd as an eerie calm lingered over the market.
Tuesday saw mass upheaval as a cascade of unwound positions sparked a huge $9,000 daily loss for Bitcoin, something analysts have since pinned on overleveraged traders.
While the event’s lows of $42,800 have not been retested, a breakdown is not off the cards, popular trader Crypto Ed says.
“Looks like a bullish pennant to me...Impulsive bounce followed by consolidation,” he summarized alongside an updated chart Wednesday.
“Chill and wait for the break out. Wrong when it breaks down.”
BTC/USD scenario. Source: Crypto Ed/Twitter
With expectations thus skewed to the upside, fellow trader and analyst Rekt Capital eyed an ongoing retest of Bitcoin’s 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) as a potential game-changer.
“This is the first time that BTC is retesting the blue 50-day EMA as support, after having reclaimed it as support in late July,” he noted.
“The 50-day EMA is useful for understanding bullish momentum as it tends to support established uptrends.”
BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp) with 50-day EMA. Source: TradingView
Altcoins recover as Solana passes $200
Improved performance across major altcoins, meanwhile, is giving hope to the bullish short-term case for Bitcoin.
While BTC/USD has stayed broadly flat overnight, all of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have posted solid gains of at least 4%.
Ether (ETH) added 4.5% to circle $3,470 at the time of writing, while Cardano (ADA) recovered above $2.50.
Still outshining the pack, however, is Solana (SOL), now trading above $200 on 32% gains in just 24 hours.
SOL/USD 1-hour candle chart (FTX). Source: TradingView
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins recover first as BTC contemplates comeback
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash on September 7, which rippled out into the entire ecosystem as the altcoin tumbled. While this short-term sell-off wiped off gains accrued over the past month, things seem to be turning around as altcoins initiate a recovery phase.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu primed for further losses despite recent protocol update
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin suffered a drop in price in the marketwide sell-off on September 8. Bullish developments in the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies has led to a bullish trend reversal.
MATIC price ready to bounce back with a 90% upswing
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple could see $0.84 soon enough
XRP price action on the 4-hour chart suggests a continuation down. However, Ripple sees some bullish price action that could play out going into tomorrow’s trading session.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.