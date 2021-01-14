- Bitcoin price briefly hit $40,000 again after a massive recovery from $30,000.
- Several on-chain metrics show whales are still accumulating a lot of Bitcoin expecting it to rise higher.
Bitcoin had a massive sell-off on January 10, dropping from a high of $41,350 down to $30,420 in the next three days. However, bulls have bought the dip and Bitcoin has experienced a V-shape recovery, currently trading around $39,600 and aiming to climb back above $40,000.
Bitcoin price can hit a new all-time high according to various indicators
According to statistics from Whalemap on Twitter, there are only two crucial resistance levels above located at $40,724 and $41,383, and a lot of support on the way down at $37,834, $35,775, and $34,666.
A whale plunge protection gang below us right now. Should give us some supports to work with. Resistances up top at— whalemap (@whale_map) January 14, 2021
$40,724
$41,383
Consolidate above and we are ready for another leg up
Data from https://t.co/DsH7qugwps pic.twitter.com/Y1DU78sNHU
The number of whales has increased tremendously over the past two weeks despite the recent sell-off. Santiment shows that the amount of large holders with 1,000 to 10,000 coins ($39,000,000 to $390,000,000) has increased from 2,128 on December 26, 2020, to a current high of 2,322.
BTC Holders Distribution
Similarly, the number of whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 coins ($390,000,000 and $3,900,000,000) also increased from 96 on January 1 to 102 currently. This rise shows whales are still highly interested in BTC and expect it to rise even higher.
BTC Active Addresses
On top of that, the number of active addresses has been steadily increasing since November 2020, which adds credence to the bull rally.
BTC Sell Signals
However, on the 3-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal and is about to do the same on the 4-hour chart, adding more credence to the previous one. Validation of this call can push Bitcoin price down towards $39,000 in the short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact
The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.
Uniswap price tries to catch up with SushiSwap, but it must slice through massive supply barrier first
Uniswap is up a whopping 15% in the last 24 hours. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token is eager to perform as well as it did in 2020, as reported. UNI is trading at $6.3 at the time of writing amid the push to break above $6.5 to validate price action to higher levels.
Ripple price bound for another leg down after Grayscale dissolves XRP Trust
Grayscale has commenced the dissolution of its XRP Trust following the lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission's December 22, 2020. According to the United States SEC, XRP is unregistered security under federal laws.
ADA battles this crucial barrier for the ultimate liftoff to $0.4
Cardano is among the altcoins that have recorded double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. The price action must have followed Bitcoin’s surge above $37,000. ADA is trading at $0.31 after accruing over 10% in gains.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.