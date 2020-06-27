Bitcoin Price Forecast: The freefall continues as BTC/USD bears refuse to relent for the fifth straight day

BTC/USD bears remained in control for the fifth straight day.

The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight red sessions wherein it fell from -14 to -190.

BTC/USD is presently trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD has fallen from $9,155.50 to $9,126 in the early hours of Saturday as the bears remained in control for the fifth straight day. In this five-day-period, BTC/USD has dropped from $9,693.75, charting a 5.86% fall in valuation. The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight red sessions, wherein it fell from -14 to -190. The price is currently trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD faces strong resistance levels at $9,285, $9,425.35 (SMA 50) and $9,481.50 (SMA 20). On the downside, the bears need to conquer support at $9,070. If they do manage to do so, the price will fall below the downward trending line. Following that, another healthy support lies at $8,896.85.

Key levels