Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD next critical breakthrough is eyed at $7500

- Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 1.05% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD is being capped for the time being by a barrier at $7500.
- The price has been consolidating near-term, following the critical $7000 breakthrough.
BTC/USD daily chart
The next major daily barrier should be noted at $7500, a breakdown here can open the door to a fresh wave of buying momentum.
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
60-minute supply runs from $7400-7500 price range, capping further upside. A near-term ‘m’ structure is observed via the hourly chart view.
Spot rate: 7413.20
Relative change: +1.05%
High: 7426.72
Low: 7154.70
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7271.25
|Today Daily Change
|69.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|7202.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6542.91
|Daily SMA50
|7480.13
|Daily SMA100
|8148.19
|Daily SMA200
|8130.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7468.81
|Previous Daily Low
|7075.82
|Previous Weekly High
|7254.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|5854.85
|Previous Monthly High
|9215.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|3886.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7225.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7318.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7029.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6855.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6636.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7422.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7641.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7815.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD fades and challenges Altcoins to take leadership
After a one-day break in the cryptocurrency market, the transfer of market share between Bitcoin and a large part of the Altcoin segment has resumed.
Bitcoin Cash rallies ahead of halving, Bitcoin stable above $7,200, ETH and XRP in the green
The cryptocurrency market is being treated to a couple of halving events this week. Bitcoin Cash and its rival sibling Bitcoin SV will both undergo a mining reward halving.
BCH/USD trip to $300.00 is going to be short
Bitcoin Cash is changing hands at $274.52, off the recent high of $280.38. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current value of $5 billion has been growing sharply ahead of the halving.
Ethereum Price Analysis: A trip to $200.00 is going to be bumpy
ETH/USD retreated towards $170.00 amid the overall correction on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $168.00, moving to and fro around the critical barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.