Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD bulls face immediate resistance stack between $11,450-$11,525.
- Following that, there is another strong resistance at $11,775.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD bulls took charge of the market this Wednesday as the price went up from $11,326.78 to $11,445.47. The buyers are facing an immediate resistance stack between $11,450-$11,525. This stack is highlighted by the Previous Month high, Previous Week low and 4-hour SMA 200.
Following that, there is another strong resistance level at $11,775. This level has the daily Pivot Point one resistance-one, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
