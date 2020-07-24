Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD has clear path to $10,000

BTC/USD bears currently look to drop the price below $9,600.

Daily confluence detector one healthy support level at $9,500.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day as the price dropped from $9,614.56 to $9,602.45 in the early hours of Friday. If the bears wish to stay in control, they will need to break below the $9,500 support level. This level has the one-day Pivot Point support-one, one-week Pivot Point resistance-two, one-day Previous Low, 4-hour SMA 10 and one-hour SMA 50.

There is a lack of strong resistance levels. If the bulls wrest back control, they have a clear path all the way up to the $10,000-zone and beyond.

