Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD faces bearish correction following two straight bullish days

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday.

The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions of increasing intensity.

BTC/USD daily price chart

BTC/USD faces bearish correction following two straight bullish days as the price went down from $9,187.70 to $9,168.15. BTC/USD is presently moving in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band, which is currently narrowing to show decreasing price volatility. The RSI is trending in the neutral zone, while the Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions of increasing intensity.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD has four strong resistance levels at $9,289.60, $9,373,30 (SMA 20), $9,405.18 (SMA 50) and $9,468.95. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $9,114.25 and $9,006.65

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 9172.69 Today Daily Change -13.00 Today Daily Change % -0.14 Today daily open 9185.69 Trends Daily SMA20 9373.03 Daily SMA50 9407.54 Daily SMA100 8428.06 Daily SMA200 8337.24 Levels Previous Daily High 9234.4 Previous Daily Low 9017.07 Previous Weekly High 9786.22 Previous Weekly Low 8988.56 Previous Monthly High 10074.48 Previous Monthly Low 8105.58 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9151.38 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9100.09 Daily Pivot Point S1 9057.04 Daily Pivot Point S2 8928.4 Daily Pivot Point S3 8839.72 Daily Pivot Point R1 9274.37 Daily Pivot Point R2 9363.05 Daily Pivot Point R3 9491.7



