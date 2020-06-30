Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD faces bearish correction following two straight bullish days

- BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions of increasing intensity.
BTC/USD daily price chart
BTC/USD faces bearish correction following two straight bullish days as the price went down from $9,187.70 to $9,168.15. BTC/USD is presently moving in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band, which is currently narrowing to show decreasing price volatility. The RSI is trending in the neutral zone, while the Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions of increasing intensity.
Support and Resistance
BTC/USD has four strong resistance levels at $9,289.60, $9,373,30 (SMA 20), $9,405.18 (SMA 50) and $9,468.95. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $9,114.25 and $9,006.65
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9172.69
|Today Daily Change
|-13.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|9185.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9373.03
|Daily SMA50
|9407.54
|Daily SMA100
|8428.06
|Daily SMA200
|8337.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9234.4
|Previous Daily Low
|9017.07
|Previous Weekly High
|9786.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|8988.56
|Previous Monthly High
|10074.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|8105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9151.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9100.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9057.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8928.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8839.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9274.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9363.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9491.7
