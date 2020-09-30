Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels – Confluence Detector

- Grayscale investment firm has bought 17,100 Bitcoin in the past week.
- BTC faces a strong resistance level at $10,800, as per the daily confluence detector.
Grayscale buys yet another $180M worth Bitcoin
Investment management firm Grayscale has recently resumed its acquisition of Bitcoin. The firm has increased its assets under management (AUM) by over 17,100 Bitcoin ($180 million) in the past week. The total digital assets under management have now surged to 449,900 (a whopping $5 billion).
Grayscale appears to have control over nearly 2.5% of the Bitcoin supply. Grayscale is not the only company that has bought a large portion of Bitcoin. According to an earlier FXStreet report, MicroStrategy purchased an additional 16,796 BTC ($175 million) a few days back.
On September 14, 2020, MicroStrategy completed its acquisition of 16,796 additional bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $175 million. To date, we have purchased a total of 38,250 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $425 million, inclusive of fees and expenses.— Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) September 15, 2020
Barry Silbert, the CEO of Grayscale, took to Twitter to say that there’s an ongoing “race” between the two firms.
Apparently there is some kind of bitcoin buying race between MicroStrategy and @Grayscale— Barry Silbert (@barrysilbert) September 15, 2020
Game on
Grayscale has reported $5.8 billion worth assets under management. These assets include Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic, among many others.
09/25/20 UPDATE: Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Products.— Grayscale (@Grayscale) September 25, 2020
Total AUM: $5.8 billion$BTC $BCH $ETH $ETC $ZEN $LTC $XLM $XRP $ZEC pic.twitter.com/FtGxWWnKhE
This sort of institutional attention is highly bullish for Bitcoin.
BTC Age Consumed
Age consumed tracks the movement of previously idle BTC tokens. The metric shows the amount of BTC changing addresses daily multiplied by the number of days since they last moved. Spikes indicate a significant amount of previously idle BTC tokens moving between addresses. A spike usually preceded wild price movements. There was a wild spike on 17.44 million in the three-month period, following which the price went up. Recently, there was a spike of 9.68 million this Tuesday, which will trigger a sharp movement.
Let’s look at the daily confluence detector to see where the price is going to go.
Bitcoin daily confluence detector
Bitcoin is currently sandwiched between a strong resistance ($10,800) and a healthy stack of support ($10,700 - $10,765). The support stack has the one-day Previous Low.
Bitcoin new addresses
As per IntoTheBlock, the number of new addresses entering the protocol rose from 455.6k to 539.45k over the last two days. This is s bullish sign for the network since it shows that it is organically growing. However, it should be noted that the number of new addresses entering has been pretty much consistent over the last month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels
Investment management firm Grayscale has recently resumed its acquisition of Bitcoin. Grayscale investment firm has bought 17,100 Bitcoin in the past week. BTC faces a strong resistance level at $10,800, as per the daily ...
VeChain Technical Analysis: VET upside capped at $0.015
The 4-hour VET/USD has broken above the downward trending line and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 100). In the process, the TD sequential has flashed a buy signal. The MACD has reversed from bearish to bullish ...
Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC on the cusp of ultimate liftoff $85
Zcash, a privacy-oriented digital asset, has continued to slice through crucial support levels since it traded above $100 in the first week of August. The price has been maintained within the confines of a parallel descending channel.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH flashes sell signals in 4-hour and 12-hour charts
The BCH 4-hour chart flashed a sell sign in the TD sequential indicator. After flashing the signal, the price has been trending horizontally over the next six sessions. The IOMAP shows that the price is currently ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.