- Bitcoin price at the time of writing was trading above $28,200 after facing a 10% crash this week.
- First Republic Bank plunged by nearly 50%, taking down the stock market with it.
- The prospect of the US government seizing the bank arose should it exhaust private sector solutions, as per a Fox reporter.
Bitcoin price detached from the stock markets and rallied towards the end of Q1 following the recent banking crisis. Now the odds of a similar occurrence are making rounds thanks to the First Republic Bank’s decline and how it could potentially trigger another crisis.
Bitcoin price on the rise as fear of banking crisis loom
Bitcoin price benefitted from the First Republic Bank’s fall as the bank’s stock, FRC, crashed by nearly 50% over the last 24 hours bringing its total downfall since the beginning of March to 93.32%. At the time of closing, FRC was trading at $8.10.
FRC/USD 1-day chart
One of the biggest reasons that caused the crash was reports of the bank facing $100 billion worth of deposit exodus. As per the announcement on Monday, the falling inflows took everyone by surprise as its deposits shrank by 40% in the first quarter of this year.
To further worsen the situation, reports of the United States government seizing the bank have been making rounds. As per a tweet by Fox reporter Charles Gasparino, bankers working with First Republic Bank are expecting an eventual government receivership for the ailing bank.
However, this would come only after it exhausts all private sector solutions, such as asset sales and finding a buyer, which appears difficult. He further added,
“Officials at the big banks believed the Feds were poised last week to take over FRC just before its earnings announcement crushed shares.
While most of the other US bank stocks are holding strong at the moment, market participants have already begun gauging the possibility of another banking crisis. This is reflected in the forecast of the next Fed rate hike scheduled for the upcoming week. The probability of a 25 basis points (bps) increase fell from 90.5% to 76.6% in the span of 24 hours.
Fed Interest Rate hike probability
Interestingly, the US dollar index bore no negative impact from the bank’s stock crashing, which is a good sign considering the fading faith in the currency. However, the stock market certainly took a hit as S&P 500 index fell by 1.5%, followed by Nasdaq plunging by nearly 2%.
The direct positive impact of these developments, although, was felt by Bitcoin price, which shot up by nearly 2.77% to trade at $28,378 at the time of writing. After the 10% crash observed from April 19 to April 21, investors were expecting a longer delay before recovery could begin. But the First Republic Bank crash reignited Bitcoin’s “safe haven” narrative, resulting in the sudden upsurge in price.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
However, the rest of the crypto market is not observing any significant increase, suggesting the likelihood of the alt season is diminishing. Bitcoin’s dominance following the price rise increased by 0.7% to 47.73%, marking a 10-day high.
To understand more about the reduced likeliness of an alt season, read here - Institutions reviving Bitcoin spot ETF bid might lead to a pushback in the alt season
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Institutions reviving Bitcoin spot ETF bid might lead to a pushback in the alt season
Bitcoin and altcoins price action over the last two weeks has taken a toll on the alt season narrative that had been brewing throughout the latter half of March. But as BTC fell in the past five days, the discourse about alt season is firing up again, although investors might be in for a disappointment.
Aptos price drops to single digits two weeks to the APT token unlocks event, bull trap, or buying opportunity?
Aptos (APT) price dropped below the $10 price level for the first time in almost three months. The slip comes a fortnight after the scheduled unlocking event put 53 million APT tokens into the market, bolstering the bearish pressure.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets falter, calls for a catalyst
Bitcoin price is struggling to hold above $27,000 as the 50-day EMA comes into play. Ethereum price consolidates tightly as bearish pressure increases, but there’s hope. Ripple price remains indecisive, but the price action hints at a possible breakout.
The bane of Uniswap price - not the market but UNI holders
Uniswap price has been painting red on the charts over the previous six days, like the rest of the cryptocurrencies. But the reason behind the altcoin facing a higher decline is due to its investors turning to sell instead of HODLing through the bearishness.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.