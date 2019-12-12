Bitcoin (BTC) continued its broad downtrend towards $7,000 support on Dec. 12, failing to break out of a behavioral pattern that has left traders uninspired.
Cryptocurrency market daily overview. Source: Coin360
Bitcoin could face "significant drop"
Data from Coin360 showed BTC/USD trading down around 1.2% on the day, with only a brief spike to $7,265 punctuating the otherwise lackluster performance.
The sudden uptick met with selling pressure within minutes, markets tanking to local lows of $7,107 before recovering to current levels around $7,150.
Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Coin360
Bitcoin has nonetheless lost over 3% since last week, with traders’ hopes for a retest of resistance closer to $8,000 so far going unanswered.
Now, regular Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe said that if fresh energy did not appear, Bitcoin could be in line for a “significant” drop.
“Boring & fragile markets here,” he summarized in his latest Twitter update on Thursday.
Downside potential could see BTC/USD bottom out at previous lows around $6,500, he added, while a boost to the upside would place $7,500 levels back into the equation.
Fellow contributor filbfilb meanwhile was more risk-averse. Revealing his short-term risk plan to readers on Wednesday, he confirmed he was short BTC, eyeing a likely dip below $7,000.
“Overall I am bullish pre halving its just a matter of trying to micromanage the mid term optimal entry,” he added.
As Cointelegraph reported, concerns over Bitcoin’s performance before May’s block reward halving have spread rapidly through analytical circles.
Statistician Willy Woo previously said bearish price action made the run-up to Bitcoin’s third halving unlike any other, while Keith Wareing warned BTC/USD could dip as low as $2,500 in analysis for Cointelegraph over the weekend.
Altcoins continue to lose ground
Altcoins meanwhile saw broadly negative progress in line with Bitcoin on Thursday. The top twenty cryptocurrencies by market cap generally saw losses of 1-2%.
Ether (ETH), the largest altcoin, performed worse, losing 3.6% to trade at $141.
Ether seven-day price chart. Source: Coin360
Cosmos (ATOM) conversely managed 4.6% gains in the same period, while Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3%.
The overall cryptocurrency market cap was $195 billion at press time, with Bitcoin’s share at 66.7%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Fear takes over the crypto market
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7,151 (-0.72%), after yesterday's sudden late drop, dragging the market down as a whole. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $142.01 (-1.02%). Technically, the decline has been inoffensive but it is moving very close to critical levels.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD on a trip to the South; the next stop is $40.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been losing ground gradually. LTC/USD has lost about 1.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $43.40 at the time of writing.
Tezos (XTZ) staking supported by Kraken, the initial market reaction is muted.
Tezos (XTZ) bumped into a psychological $1.60 on Wednesday and retreated to $1.5395 by the time of writing. The coin now takes 11th place in the global cryptocurrency rating.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) in retreat as the team prepares for Agarata.
Ethereum Classic, now the 25th largest digital asset with the current market value of $436 million and an average daily trading volume of $769 million, has recovered from the recent low of $3.55 to trade at $3.75 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.