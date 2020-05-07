- Bitcoin is the clear outperformer in the crypto market on Thursday rising 7%.
- The price is heading to the massive 10K psychological level.
BTC/USD daily chart
Ahead of the big halving event next week the bitcoin bulls are out in full force. The price is trading 7% higher on the session and a stone's throw away from the 10K level.
Looking closer at the chart we can see that the black trendline has been taken out in a very classic technical move. It could be retested in the medium term if the 10K level acts as a resistance zone but only time will tell.
The price is also trading above the 200 simple and 55 exponential moving averages, which is clearly a bullish sign. The relative strength index indicator is also in a very overstretched overbought position. This could indicate a pullback is on the cards.
If the level does get taken out lookout for the resistance zones above the current price. The next one up is the blue 11K level. The price has used this level a few times so it does have some significance. The main high is 13,862.09 this is the highest point on the chart and the potential target if the bulls gather some serious momentum from here.
Additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9788.66
|Today Daily Change
|629.96
|Today Daily Change %
|6.88
|Today daily open
|9158.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7963.64
|Daily SMA50
|7167.05
|Daily SMA100
|8006
|Daily SMA200
|7989.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9415.01
|Previous Daily Low
|8922.89
|Previous Weekly High
|9476.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|7491.5
|Previous Monthly High
|9476.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|6156.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9227.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9110.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8916.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8673.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8423.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9408.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9657.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9900.3
