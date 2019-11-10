Bitcoin price analysis: Teasing ascending triangle breakdown, eyes on $ 8,600

- Bitcoin targets two-week lows of 8,668, as technical set up turns bearish
- Ascending triangle pattern on hourly sticks points to further downside.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most dominant cryptocurrency, reverses Saturday’s dead cat bounce from two-week lows of 8,668.60 as the sellers return in early Sunday trading. The recent profit-taking rally in the coin lost legs, as the technical charts painted a bearish picture amid a generalized downbeat tone seen across the crypto space so far this Sunday. At the time of writing, the No. 1 coin holds the lower ground near 8,750 region, down over 0.50% on the day while its market capitalization decreased slightly from $ 160.12 billion to $ 159.13 billion.
Technically, the spot extends its range play in a potential ascending triangle formation, now teasing the pattern breakdown, as it flirts with the rising trendline (pattern) support at 8,758. The selling pressure will intensify on the breakdown, opening floors towards a retest of the two-week lows reached last Friday. A failure to resist the last, the bears will target the next support at 8,600 (round number), below which the pattern target near 8,575 will come into play. The downside appears more compelling, as the price trades below all the key hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA). Meanwhile, the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat just below the midline, backing the bearish bias.
Should the coin manage to recover above the 21-HMA at 8,797, the bulls may attempt another run towards the 8,870 level, the confluence of the bearish 50-HMA and horizontal trendline (pattern) resistance.
All in all, the risks remain to the downside, as the weekend love appears to fade.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
BTC/USD Levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8764.68
|Today Daily Change
|-44.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|8809.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8791.34
|Daily SMA50
|8636.46
|Daily SMA100
|9573.04
|Daily SMA200
|9145.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8874.74
|Previous Daily Low
|8717.29
|Previous Weekly High
|9580.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|8668.6
|Previous Monthly High
|10484.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|7300.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8814.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8777.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8726.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8643.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8569.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8884.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8958.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9041.48
Litecoin technical analysis: Bulls consolidate the recovery above 61.8% Fib level
The fifth most widely traded cryptocurrency, Litecoin, consolidates the recovery from four-day lows of 58.78 in Saturday’s early European trading, tracking the rebound seen across the crypto space. Coin awaits fresh catalysts for the recovery to gain further momentum.
Bitcoin Cash price prediction: 200-HMA at 289 - the level to beat for bulls
Following two straight days of massive declines, Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) is seen on a steady recovery mode so far this Saturday, as the weekend love for the cryptocurrencies seems to have returned. The coin bounced-off eleven-day troughs of 269.14 reached on Friday.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins attempt a comeback
Recovery momentum extends on Saturday across the crypto space. Bitcoin Cash leads the rebound amongst the top five dominant cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s (BTC/USD) recovery from two-week lows is seen fizzling out over the last hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.