Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD ultimate lift-off to $11,000

- Bitcoin holds above $9,600, short term support amid consolidation.
- The sideways trend is empathized by the technical picture; both the MACD and the RSI.
Bitcoin is nearing the end of the consolidation period after the efforts to rise above $10,000 were nullified last weekend. Last week’s recovery to highs above $10,400 was incredible but short-lived mainly because it did not attract the desired volume. Of course, support above $10,000 was unsustainable, leading to losses. Support has been established above $9,600 and BTC/USD teetering at $9,675. On the upside, Bitcoin bulls are facing selling pressure at $9,700 while the next hurdle lies with $9,800.
The technical picture shows Bitcoin in consolidation. Both the RSI and the MACD are horizontal at 54 and 300 respectively. As long as the sideways trending continues, this consolidation could last longer. Moreover, volatility and trading volume are low. The majority of the buyers are waiting to buy low; preferably at $9,400 and $9,300 (just like last week). Fresh demand is the only way to detangle BTC from the bearish trap.
In case losses continue towards $9,000, support is envisioned at the ascending trendline, $9,400 and $9,200. On the upside, a break above $10,000 if supported with the right volume, could sustain towards the coveted $11,000. After all, Bitcoin has already traded above $10,500 in February. The wide gap between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA displays a stronger bullish front.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news.
ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault
Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.
BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.