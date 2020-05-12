BTC/USD targets $9,000, but the upside momentum is slow.

The local support is created by 1-hour SMA50 at $8,700.

Bitcoin price has recovered from the intraday low of $8,534 to trade at $8,920 at the time of writing. The coin used 1-hour SMA50 as a jumping-off ground to develop a correction though it is still below critical $9 000. Once it is cleared, the recovery may be extended towards $9,150 guarded by 1-hour SMA100 and SMA200.

While the short-term momentum remains bullish, the RSI on the intraday charts has reversed to the downside, which means, the coin may stay range-bound in the nearest future.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

Let’s have a closer look at support and resistance levels clustered around the current price.

Resistance levels

$9,150 –61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, Pivot Point 1-Day Resistance 1, 1-hour SMA100

$9,500 – 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, the highest level of the previous week

$10,000 – psychological level, Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1

Support levels

$8,700 – the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band, 1-hour SMA50, 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly

$8,500 - the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band, the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily

$8,100 – the lowest level of the previous day.