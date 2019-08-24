Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD stops within a whisker of $10,500; retreat in progress

- Bitcoin extended the end-week recovery towards $10,500 but momentum lost steam culminating in a retreat.
- Bitcoin bulls still have the grip in place supported by strong positive technical levels.
The cryptocurrency market especially the top twenty bracket is mostly a sea of a red affair. The slight recovery witnessed on Friday has fizzled out leaving a gap for exploration by the sellers. Bitcoin, for instance, approached $10,500 but formed a weekly high at $10,483.
At press time, a retreat is underway with Bitcoin bulls battling to keep the price above the confluence formed by the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour and the 38.2% Fib retracement level taken between the last swing high of $12,313 and a swing low of $9,134
The immediate upside is capped by the month-long descending trendline while $10,500 remains a hard nit that must be cracked for movements towards $11,000. From a technical perspective, BTC/USD is slightly bullish.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), for instance, is almost crossing onto the positive side after gradually sloping upwards from levels around -159.234. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above the average after recovering from almost oversold levels this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
