  • Bitcoin has moved 0.89% higher but has stalled at the 10K hurdle.
  • The volume has dropped off dramatically as the price headed toward the psychological level.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Bitcoin has once again stalled before the 10K mark. On the last break, the sellers stepped in at 10404.87 and the market fell pretty dramatically. So far this time around the volume is no way near as large as the last time, this is marked by the arrow on the volume indicator. 

On the chart, the circles represent the times where 10K has been tested and you can see it has been pretty stubborn and at some points, the market stopped just shy of the psychological level.

Looking at some of the other technicals, the price is still holding above the 55 and 200 moving averages. The MACD indicator's histogram has moved back into the green and the signal lines are still above the mid-line. The trend is still higher making higher highs and higher lows but the next major hurdle for the bulls is still 10404.87.

Bitcoin hits 10K

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9766.77
Today Daily Change 99.41
Today Daily Change % 1.03
Today daily open 9667.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9400.93
Daily SMA50 8712.21
Daily SMA100 7903.03
Daily SMA200 8081.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9692.3
Previous Daily Low 9369.18
Previous Weekly High 9614.06
Previous Weekly Low 8637.26
Previous Monthly High 10074.48
Previous Monthly Low 8105.58
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9568.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9492.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 9460.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 9253.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 9137.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 9783.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 9899.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 10106.5

 

 

