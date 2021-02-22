Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD pulls back to short-term support after refreshing record top

- BTC/USD refreshed all-time high above $58,000 during the week, bounces off intraday low.
- MACD turns bearish as sellers attack three-day-old support line.
- Bulls need to conquer immediate resistance line before eyeing the $60,000 threshold.
BTC/USD wavers around $57,000 while consolidating the weekend run-up to the fresh high on record, to $58,355. In doing so, the quote bounces off an immediate ascending trend line from Friday.
While favoring further consolidation, the MACD flashes the first bearish signal in the last three days.
As a result, Bitcoin may witness a pullback towards the one-week-old support line, at $54,300 now, if it drops below $56,200 immediate support.
However, even the short-term BTC/USD bulls are less likely to be turned down unless the quote stays above the 50-bar SMA level of $51,890.
Alternatively, the latest high near $58,300 and an immediate resistance line around $58,550 can restrict the quote’s short-term upside even as the BTC/USD buyers keep having $60,000 on the table for long.
BTC/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|56962.25
|Today Daily Change
|-526.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.92%
|Today daily open
|57488.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|46301.66
|Daily SMA50
|39509.62
|Daily SMA100
|30228.72
|Daily SMA200
|21055.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58355.76
|Previous Daily Low
|55532.48
|Previous Weekly High
|56348.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|45855.52
|Previous Monthly High
|41987.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|27772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|57277.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56610.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55895.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54302.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|53072.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58718.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59948.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61541.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin tops $57,000, Elon Musk says price seems high
Bitcoin has been extending its upwards move over the weekend. After BTC/USD reached a market capitalization of $1 trillion, it has hit a new peak above $57,500. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla has tweeted that prices of both BTC and Ethereum (ETH) "seem high."
The Graph looks north towards $3 amid healthy support levels
GRT/USD is trading in a narrow range so far this Sunday, consolidating Saturday’s good two-way businesses while holding above the $2 mark. The token trends in a symmetrical triangle on the 4H chart. The path of least resistance appears to the upside.
Stellar awaits a bull pennant confirmation to conquer $1
Stellar Lumens trades within last week’s range on Sunday, as the bulls await a strong impetus for the next move northwards. XLM/USD spots a potential bull pennant on the daily chart. RSI points north while within the bullish region.
Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK bulls fight back control, as $37 beckons
Chainlink is resuming its bullish momentum after last week’s corrective pullback from record highs of $36.92. Chainlink price has bounced-off critical support near $33. LINK bulls look to rising wedge hurdle at $37.04.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.