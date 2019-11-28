Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD paces past $7,600

- The reaction to an inverted head-and-shoulder pattern finally yields as Bitcoin rises above $7,600.
- Bitcoin bulls must stay focused on $8,000 and establish support above $7,500.
Bitcoin finally broke past broke the supply zone resistance at $7,400. The upward correction or if you like breakout took place on the account of an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern discussed on Wednesday. The momentum swept past $7,500 as well as $7,600. However, Bitcoin stalled short of $7,700 forming a high at $7,685.
The price is teetering above the moving averages on Thursday during the Asian session. Besides, the 50 SMA has crossed above the 100 SMA on the 1-hour chart to show an increase in bullish influence.
The Relative Strength Index is retreating from the oversold (region above 70) to signal the retreat following the resistance at $7,700. Bitcoin buyers must find and establish support above $7,500 to ensure that the downside is protected as they focus on pushing Bitcoin above $8,000.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
