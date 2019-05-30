Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD loses $400 within 45 mins

BTC/USD has had a very interesting Thursday so far. After crossing $9,000 for the first time since November 2018, BTC/USD crumbled under intense selling pressure. BTC/USD went down by 8.25% within seven hours, going down from $8,945 to $8,205, achieving a low of $8,005 in the process. At one point, BTC/USD lost $400 in just 45 mins. This Thursday’s price crash happened after three days of price consolidation. Currently, the bulls are in the recovery phase as they have managed to pull the price up to $8,315.

