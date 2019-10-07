Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD increasing selling activities endanger $7,700 key support

- Bitcoin stays under $8,000 as attempts to correct are thwarted by rising selling pressure.
- $7,700 remains the key support area but $7,500 is expected to offer additional support.
Bitcoin has remained largely unchanged over the weekend session. The minor changes that occurred were not positive and saw BTC/USD refresh losses under $8,000. Attempts to make it back above $8,000 have been unsuccessful.
The prevailing trend during the Asian session on Monday is strongly bearish with Bitcoin having kicked off the session at $7,860 and adjusted to the last price of $7,833. This follows a 0.34% loss on the day.
Technical indicators show an inclination to the negative with the relative strength index grinding into the oversold. The moving average convergence divergence is under the zero line. Moreover, the visible negative divergence suggests that bear pressure is rising.
If the same trend continues $7,700 key support area will remain on the verge of being compromised. However, $7,500 will come in handy in the event declines push harder.
BTC/USD four-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD increasing selling activities endanger $7,700 key support
Bitcoin has remained largely unchanged over the weekend session. The minor changes that occurred were not positive and saw BTC/USD refresh losses under $8,000. Attempts to make it back above $8,000 have been unsuccessful.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD slips under $170 support area
Ethereum is still exploring the downside following the rejection that took place short of $180 last week. The trading over the weekend has been lethargic with the price pivotal at $170. The bears are increasing their grip on Monday with Ether exchanging hands a $169.
The cryptocurrency market heads to the South as Bitcoin settles below $8,000
The cryptocurrency market resumed the decline after a short-lived recovery attempt. Bitcoin slipped below $8,000 and dragged down most of the altcoins. The market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $215 ...
BTCUSD - Testing Key Support Level
If we look at the daily chart of BTCUSD, we can see that over the last ten-days strong support has been established at price level 8000. It is worth noting that in the previous three days, Tenkan Sen has acted as a support to the price however this was broken over the weekend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Back to the drawing board
Once again, Bitcoin bulls attacked critical resistance levels, and once again they failed. While bears have yet to prove their dominance with driving BTC/USD below at least $8,000, the general technical picture looks unsettling.