Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD clings to small recovery gains, stays below $9,200

- Bitcoin struggles to hold above $9,200 on Saturday.
- Technical outlook suggests that BTC/USD could have a hard time pushing higher.
After posting small daily gains on Friday, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) stayed relatively calm during the first half of the day on Saturday but staged a modest rebound. However, BTC/USD struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and found resistance near $9,200. As of writing, Bitcoin was up 0.2% on the day at $9,170.
BTC/USD technical outlook
The RSI indicator on the daily chart stays near 50 and BTC/USD is trading near the descending triangle formation, suggesting that the pair could have a tough time posting additional recovery gains. On the upside, $9,200 (20-day SMA/daily high) aligns as the initial resistance ahead of $9,400 (50-day SMA) and $9,780 (Jun. 22 high).
Supports, on the other hand, could be seen at $9,000/$8,750 region (Jul. 16 low/100-day SMA/Jul. 5 low/Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of March-June rally) and $8,500 (200-day SMA).
BTC/USD chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
