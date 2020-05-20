- Bitcoin options traders on Deribit and CME are particularly bullish on BTC/USD hitting $20,000 by end of 2020.
- Bitcoin price facing one key resistance at $9,815 before gaining momentum for a step above $10,000.
After encountering another rejection at $10,000, Bitcoin price is struggling to hold above the intraday support at $9,700. Since Monday, the bulls’ focus has been to break the resistance at $10,000. However, just like Monday and Tuesday, BTC/USD is facing a growing bearish grip on Wednesday.
For instance, at the time of writing, BTC/USD is valued at $9,758 after losing 0.26% on the day. The daily chart shows the possibility of sideways trading taking precedence. A glance at the RSI indicates that the prevailing trend is neither bearish nor bullish. Buyers and sellers are equally strong. Also doubling down on the sideways trend is the MACD; currently in a level motion at 539.
Also read: Bitcoin price rallying to $120,000 as halving impact precipitates – eToro’s analyst Simon Peters
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin options on CME and Deribit bullish
The options traders mainly on CME and Deribit exchange platforms show overwhelming strength and believe that Bitcoin price would continue to rally in the near future. According to a report by Cointelegraph using data by ecoinmetrics, Bitcoin has a 9% chance of skyrocketing to $20,000 by the end of 2020.
However, the traders on these platforms are particularly cautious when it comes to the medium-term trend. It is known that Bitcoin does not rally immediately after the halving. A rally in the past two halvings kicked in six to eight months after the events. This means that even if there will be a rally in the wake of the third halving, the medium-term trend remains uncertain.
Bitcoin price confluence levels
From a confluence perspective, Bitcoin is facing growing resistance at $9,815 as highlighted by the previous high 15-minutes, the Bollinger Band 15-minutes upper curve, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the previous high 4-hour. A break above this zone will be good for Bitcoin as it will allow the bulls to focus on breaking above $10,000. However, it is vital that buyers start preparing for the next hurdle at $10,019 as shown by the pivot point one-day resistance one and pivot point one-month resistance one.
On the downside, immediate support is established at $9,714; a zone where the SMA 50 1-hour, the previous low 4-hour, and the Bollinger Band 4-hour middle curve meet. Another key support holds the ground at $9,511 as highlighted by the previous low one-day and the previous month high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime
It's the turn of the Ethereum in the face of the apparent weakness of Bitcoin. The technical indicators in the Bitcoin dominance chart show a bearish structure.
LTC/USD: Litecoin to be used as payment option for the Atari Token Sales
Litecoin (LTC) will be accepted as a means of payment for purchasing the new Atari VCS gaming console and for investing in the Atari token to be issued in September 2020.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/BTC trendline breakout looms as Bitcoin loses ground
Ethereum has been growing stronger against the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. The main goal has been to correct from the downward trend the pair embarked on towards ...
XRP/USD: Ripple's XRP may get a boost from new Wordpress plugin
Ripple’s XRP is the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization is $8.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.9 billion. XRP/USD retreated from the intraday high of $0.2061 to trade at $0.2045 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.