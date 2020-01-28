Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls set to make a critical break above last week’s high

  • Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up +1.40% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD bulls are firmly back into control following a break north of $8500 again.
  • A big boost for the bulls as the $9000 price mark is reclaimed. 

 

BTC/USD daily chart

Price action is heading for a big retest of last week’s high print up at $9190. Should the bulls successfully break above this, a further wave of upside momentum may very well follow. 

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

Supply observed via the 60-minute chart view is struggling with supply in the $9100-9150 region. 

 

Spot rate:                9009.70

Relative change:     +1.30%

High:                        9185.76

Low:                         8894.63

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9011.18
Today Daily Change 116.54
Today Daily Change % 1.31
Today daily open 8894.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8491.92
Daily SMA50 7746.83
Daily SMA100 7973.72
Daily SMA200 8962.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8991.54
Previous Daily Low 8557.41
Previous Weekly High 9184.59
Previous Weekly Low 8217.49
Previous Monthly High 7770.78
Previous Monthly Low 6432.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8825.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8723.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 8637.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 8380.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 8203.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 9071.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 9248.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 9505.79

 

 

