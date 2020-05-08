Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD breaks 10K once again but will it take out this chart pattern

  • Bitcoin has broken 10K once again as the bulls take charge again.
  • There is a 30 min triangle chart pattern that could break at the same time.

BTC/USD 30-min chart

The bulls are not giving up as 10K has been tested again!

There is a triangle chart pattern on the 30-minute chat below. It seems if there is a sustained break above the psychological level then surely the chart pattern will break too. There is lots of bullish signals on the Bitcoin charts at the moment. The price is above the 55 and 200 moving averages. At this point in time, the RSI is not in an oversold position like it was the first time the bulls took out 10K. 

In terms of resistance zones, the 10522.51 level is next up on the daily chart. Beyond that, the 11k and 12k zones both look pretty strong. 

Bitcoin 10K break

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 10000.5
Today Daily Change -2.24
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 10002.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8112.11
Daily SMA50 7258.84
Daily SMA100 8012.04
Daily SMA200 7999.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 10074.48
Previous Daily Low 9032.48
Previous Weekly High 9476.83
Previous Weekly Low 7491.5
Previous Monthly High 9476.83
Previous Monthly Low 6156.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9676.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9430.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 9331.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 8661.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 8289.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 10373.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 10745.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 11415.99

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

