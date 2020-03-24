- Bitcoin trades over 4% higher on Tuesday but volume is currently thin.
- 7K is the next major level on the upside but the previous wave high of 6,866.10 needs to be broken first.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Bitcoin is still looking pretty bullish toward the end of the US session on Tuesday. The price trades around 4% higher at 6,750.00 and could still hit the psychological 7K target. Overall we are still in the retracement phase from a major fall. On March 12th the price of BTC/USD fell around 38.81%. At the moment the price has pulled back around just over a 3rd of the price drop.
Looking at the hourly chart closer now, the price is trading above both moving averages. The RSI is also positive which is a good sign. Looking at the candlesticks it seems that the size of the up candles is dropping which could mean that momentum is slowing down. The green horizontal line on the chart is the next support one (6,437.50). Remember that the price is still in a downtrend on the higher timeframes so counter-trend trading is very dangerous so keep the risk tight if this is your strategy.
Additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|6751.94
|Today Daily Change
|256.93
|Today Daily Change %
|3.96
|Today daily open
|6495.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6766.59
|Daily SMA50
|8446.8
|Daily SMA100
|8226.42
|Daily SMA200
|8407.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6630.29
|Previous Daily Low
|5683.95
|Previous Weekly High
|6951.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|4437.02
|Previous Monthly High
|10511.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|8431.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6268.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6045.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|5909.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|5323.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4962.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6855.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7216.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7801.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
