  • Bitcoin holds above 7K and trades over 3.5% higher on Wednesday.
  • The high is at 7466.00 and the bulls need to gather more momentum to test the recent highs.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Bitcoin has moved higher on Wednesday but it doesn't seem to have a massive amount of momentum. The price has also just recently taken out the 55 exponential moving average and is already trading above the 200 simple moving average. 

The price action is looking positive as you can see from the chart below but the high of 7466.00 will need to be taken out for the bulls to remain in charge. If that doesn't happen then the price could look for support levels lower down. Next up is the black line at 6818.58, that level looks strong as it has been tested a few times in the past on this chart alone. Beyond that, the 200 SMA and orange horizontal line lie in wait. 

Bitcoin testing highs

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7106.18
Today Daily Change 252.08
Today Daily Change % 3.68
Today daily open 6854.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6983.49
Daily SMA50 6839.38
Daily SMA100 8060.28
Daily SMA200 7987.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6952.61
Previous Daily Low 6775.53
Previous Weekly High 7216.69
Previous Weekly Low 6466.49
Previous Monthly High 9215.51
Previous Monthly Low 3886.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6884.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6843.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 6768.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 6683.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 6591.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 6945.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 7037.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 7123.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Crypto market rocking the cradle

Crypto market rocking the cradle

The cryptocurrency market continues with its already typical endless pauses. This pattern is emphasizing even more that bipolarity of behaviour between the halt and the action.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams

XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams

Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week. The coin has gained 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.

More Ripple News

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA

Tron price is still range bound between the range limit at $0.0140 and $0.0120. The sideways action followed steady recovery from the lows recorded on March 12 around $0.00722 (Fibonacci swing low). 

More Tron News

A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00

A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00

Ethereum is among the winners of stablecoins rise, according to the resent research, published by blockchain analytics firm Messari. The experts noted that the interest to the stable coins has grown significantly in recent months.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location