- Bitcoin holds above 7K and trades over 3.5% higher on Wednesday.
- The high is at 7466.00 and the bulls need to gather more momentum to test the recent highs.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Bitcoin has moved higher on Wednesday but it doesn't seem to have a massive amount of momentum. The price has also just recently taken out the 55 exponential moving average and is already trading above the 200 simple moving average.
The price action is looking positive as you can see from the chart below but the high of 7466.00 will need to be taken out for the bulls to remain in charge. If that doesn't happen then the price could look for support levels lower down. Next up is the black line at 6818.58, that level looks strong as it has been tested a few times in the past on this chart alone. Beyond that, the 200 SMA and orange horizontal line lie in wait.
Additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7106.18
|Today Daily Change
|252.08
|Today Daily Change %
|3.68
|Today daily open
|6854.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6983.49
|Daily SMA50
|6839.38
|Daily SMA100
|8060.28
|Daily SMA200
|7987.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6952.61
|Previous Daily Low
|6775.53
|Previous Weekly High
|7216.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|6466.49
|Previous Monthly High
|9215.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|3886.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6884.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6843.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6768.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6683.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6591.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6945.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7037.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7123.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
