Bitcoin
Bitcoin is holding within tight consolidation on Friday after falling 4.8% on Thursday (the biggest daily loss since Nov 9), but remains biased lower, weighed by fresh signals that interest rates could rise further.
Thursday’s close below the floor near-term consolidation range under multi-month high and dip below initial Fibo support at 22165 (23.6% of 15437/24243 rally) weakened near-term structure by generating reversal signal.
Large bearish daily candle, left on Thursday, weighs on near-term action along with rising bearish momentum on daily chart, keeping the downside at increased risk.
Bitcoin is also on track for the second consecutive weekly loss, which adds to negative signals.
Initial targets lay at 21172 (200DMA) and 20879 (Fibo 38.2%), with break lower to sideline larger bulls and open way for deeper correction and threaten to fill mid-Jan 19736/20874 gap.
Oversold condition suggest that bears may take a breather before resuming, with upticks to be ideally capped by 20DMA (22543) to offer better selling opportunities.
Only sustained break above 10DMA (22888) would neutralize and shift focus to the upside.
Res: 22000; 22165; 22543; 22888.
Sup: 21611; 21172; 20879; 20381.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Brutal correction was bound to happen, expectmore to come
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies had their comeuppance last night as the US trading session turned blood-red.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price slips 5% lower, reacting to multiple bearish signals developed over the week. This profit-taking phase has pushed holders to break even, alleviating the sell-side pressure for the time being.
Crypto traders panic sell $4.7 billion USDC for fiat on Coinbase, here’s what this means
Coinbase has burned $4.7 billion USDC converting the stablecoin to fiat in response to the actions of US regulators. $330 USDC million were burned within a 24-hour period.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.