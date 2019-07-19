The Minister of State to the Ministry of Finance told the upper house of the Indian Parliament, cryptos are not banned yet.

The Minister, Anurag Singh Thakur, also stressed the need of creating a solution that caters to global regulators.

As per Anurag Singh Thakur, the Minister of State to the Ministry of Finance, holding or trading cryptocurrencies is not banned in India. During an address to the upper house of the Indian Parliament, Thakur stated that the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Finance have issued notices regarding the use of Bitcoin and other similar coins:

“Presently, there is no separate law for dealing with issues relating to cryptocurrencies. Hence, all concerned Departments and law enforcement agencies, such as RBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax authorities, etc. take action as per the relevant existing laws.”

The Minister’s response followed a recent report regarding an alleged crypto blanket ban draft which stated that the government would sentence crypto traders with a ten-year imprisonment.

In a separate letter addressed to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Thakur stated that an interministerial committee needs to create a solution that caters to global regulators:

“It is difficult to state a specific timeline to come up with clear recommendations. The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs is examining all issues, including the pros and cons of the introduction of an official digital currency in India. No decision on licensing and authorizing any entity or company to operate such schemes or deal with Bitcoins or any virtual currency has been made as yet.”



