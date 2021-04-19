Bitcoin network hash rate drop may not have caused BTC price crash

- China’s prominent regions for Bitcoin mining have suffered an electrical grid blackout, causing Bitcoin’s hash rate to decline.
- Bitcoin price crashed over the weekend, coinciding with the drop of the network’s hash rate.
- However, many analysts believe that Bitcoin’s hash rate only declined by 20% and was not the main reason for the cryptocurrency’s downswing.
The recent blackout in China’s Xinjiang region has caused a drop in hash rate from several Chinese Bitcoin mining operations. Despite several traders suggesting that the Bitcoin price crash was correlated to the hash rate plunge, some analysts have not reached the same consensus.
China electrical grid blackouts led to Bitcoin hash rate drop
China’s Xinjiang province faced a major power outage due to a coal mine explosion. According to prominent crypto analysts, Bitcoin’s hash rate dropped by 30% instantly, while Xinjiang and Sichuan provinces together have over 50% of the overall Bitcoin hashrate, according to Dovey Wan, the founding partner at Primitive Crypto.
Thomas Heller, the co-founder at Compass Mining, explained that mining farms in Xinjiang were closed on April 16 in relation to the coal mine accident earlier in the week.
According to Nic Carter, co-founder of Coin Metrics, based on the recovery of the coming week, estimation could be made of Xinjaing’s share of the Bitcoin network. He added that Xinjiang’s grid going down and its effects on Bitcoin’s hash rate are what economists call a “natural experiment,” which could act as a helpful source of data.
Bitcoin price and hash rate correlation
Prominent analyst Willy Woo suggests that Bitcoin price and hash rate have always been correlated. Woo also looked at the latest hash rate data on a 6h moving average and suggested it has almost been fully recovered. The analyst suggested that this could be a massive buying-the-dip opportunity for those who are looking to enter the market.
Bitcoin mean hash rate 6h MA
Bitcoin’s network averages around 144 blocks mined per day, and the network’s difficulty adjustment occurs every 2016 blocks. Due to the hash rate drop, blocks would be minted slower, and it would take more time to reach 2016 blocks before the difficulty adjustment occurs.
Bitcoin corrections are not monocausal
Bitcoin price suffered a massive drop over the weekend, erasing most of its gains when it reached its all-time high. Woo also suggested that the Bitcoin sell-off was also due to the anticipation of miners going offline in China, which triggered the liquidation of short-term speculator positions. 9000 Bitcoin were sent to Binance, which Woo pointed out as a sell-off from those with closer knowledge of the happenings in China.
Bitcoin net transfer volume from Binance
The on-chain analyst further noted that Binance serves more volume in Asia than the West. Quarterly futures on derivatives markets also contributed to the Bitcoin price crash.
Despite the steep Bitcoin price drop, Woo indicated that longer-term fundamentals are strong.
Larry Cermak, the director of research at The Block, dismisses the argument that the hash rate plunge was the reason for the recent BTC price crash. However, he acknowledged that the hash rate could have dropped by around 20% due to the electrical gird blackouts in China. He said:
What’s hilarious that hashrate is actually at exactly the same level as when people were saying it’s down 40%. There has been no change whatsoever, just statistical inaccuracy connected to the calculation. Still down about 20% from the peak.
Cermak explained that corrections are natural after massive rallies, especially when weekends are usually met with low liquidity in the market. Bitcoin price rally was fueled by positive sentiment around the Coinbase direct listing last week. Cermak added:
The best advice in this market is to stop looking for reasons and always be ready for large 20% down moves that have always happened.
It was also due to market exhaustion that led to the latest Bitcoin price drop. He concluded that markets have been running up for weeks, traders have been overleveraged, and “a lot of negatives narratives converge.”
Adam Back, the CEO of Blockstream, indicated that many people have misread and relied on graphs that are “wrongly extrapolating too short sample periods from high variance block-interval.” He added that some graphs are under-reporting hash rate due to low sample rate bias.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK to continue range-bound moves
Chainlink price is recovering after tapping the lower boundary of a rising wedge pattern. The supply and demand zone formed suggests LINK could move sideways. A breakdown of 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $30.6 could trigger a 13% correction to $26.64.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar bulls prepare for 200% advance to new highs
XLM price tapped the lower trend line of an ascending parallel channel during the recent crash. A continuation of the bounce from this level shows the promise of a 200% bull rally to $1.42, a new all-time high. Stellar could start a new downtrend if the lower range of the demand zone at $0.40 is shattered.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bulls face extinction as profit-booking intensifies
XRP price is moving toward the immediate demand zone ranging from $1.33 to $1.50. This decline since April 14 suggests a weakening bullish momentum that could drive Ripple toward the next support area.
Bitcoin price crashes 14% sending cryptocurrency market into tailspin
Bitcoin price shows massive sell-off as it slid from $60,900 to $51,541. This crash comes after rumors of the US treasury charging several financial institutions for money laundering using cryptocurrency emerge.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.