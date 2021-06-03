BItcoin (BTC) edged closer to $40,000 on June 3 as bulls gathered increasing signals that the bottom is in.

BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

BTC/USD to $36,000 next?

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD retaining levels it reclaimed a day before, including the critical $37,500.

Now, eyes were on the coming days for confirmation of a breakout or rejection — volatility was already forecast to enter by the weekend.

For popular trader Crypto Ed, the market might need another bearish test in the short term before coming back with a vengeance. In the meantime, it may be a case of grinning and bearing familiar moves.

“I think we're close to a reversal and a correction during the day before up again,” he told Twitter followers on Thursday.

“BTC to $36k and ETH $2500? Might be a boring day....”

He added that he assumed that BTC/USD is going to correct rather than continue upwards.

Bottom-hunting metrics demand attention

Meanwhile, two new metrics which specifically try to catch Bitcoin price bottoms went live on monitoring resource Glassnode this week in a timely release for traders.

Created by David Puell, well known for his famous Puell Multiple indicator, delta cap and balanced price both provided cues that Bitcoin may already be in recovery.

“Watch out for confluence on these in the next bear,” Puell added.

BTC/USD delta cap vs. price chart. Source: Glassnode

As Cointelegraph reported, opinions continue to focus on this year seeing a double top pattern on Bitcoin similar to 2013.

In both previous bull markets, major retracements from local highs were standard on the way to ultimate peaks, and as such, there is nothing unusual about current behavior. That was the opinion of stock-to-flow creator PlanB this week in conversation with podcast host Preston Pysh.