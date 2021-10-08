Bitcoin beat resistance at the September high at 52950 targeting 54700/900 & 55300/500. Targets hit!!!
Ripple still holding strong resistance at 10710/10780!!!! This is obviously key to direction.
Ethereum edging slowly above minor resistance at 3400/3450.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin hit the next target of 55300/500. Further gains are possible today as far as 57000, 58500 & perhaps as far as resistance at 59400/600 in to next week.
Downside is expected to be limited. Minor support at 52500/52000. Strong support at 50000/49500. Longs need stops below 49000. A break below here is a medium term sell signal.
Ripple holding strong resistance at 10710/10780 targets 9900/9800. Expect support at 9600/9500. A break lower tests the 100 day moving average at 9000/8950. A break below 8900 is a medium term sell signal.
We are holding strong resistance at 10710/10780. Shorts need stops above 11000. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 11400 & probably as far as minor resistance at 12000/12100. We should pause here but shorts are probably too risky.
Ethereum beats minor resistance at 3400/3450 for the next target 3550/3600 & eventually 3700. (nearly there hitting 3660). On further gains look for 3830/50 before a retest of the September high at 4000/4030.
Outlook positive as long as we hold first support at 3500/3450. A break below 3400 however risks a slide to strong support at 3170/3150.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap targets $36 first before UNI makes new all-time highs
Uniswap price is positioned for an imminent breakout. But in what direction, that remains to be seen. There are an overwhelming amount of mixed signals that could yield weight to any bullish or bearish bias. However, given Bitcoin’s recent momentum ...
VeChain smacked lower as VET looks to resume selling towards $0.09
VeChain price has an extremely favorable setup on its $0.002/3-box reversal Point and Figure Chart. The implied target area from a breakout is a 4.75:1 reward to risk ratio, representing one of the best bullish opportunities in the altcoin space.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin price has been on a solid rally with a very technically built bull run. Buyers stepped in each time on crucial technical levels this week, making it a textbook example of how to trade a rally. Bulls are not done yet as there is still some fuel in the tank.
Chainlink to present buy opportunity at $22 before LINK enters new uptrend
Chainlink price action has drifted lower against Bitcoin’s broader rise. There is strong support at Senkou Span B and the 50% Fibonacci retracement near the $26 value area. If $26 fails, then opportunities for short sellers to take over open up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.