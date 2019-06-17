Bitcoin mining is environmentally friendly according to latest report
- CoinShares conducted a report recently which detailed that Bitcoin mining sector is actually eco-friendly.
- The claims come as they note the extensive use of renewable energy
Bitcoin mining sector is principally environmentally friendly due to the extensive use of renewable energy, according to a recent research report. It was conducted by CoinShares, a digital asset investment and research firm.
CoinShares head researcher detailed that the present percentage of renewable power production in the BTC mining energy is more than seventy-four percent, which is more than the global average energy mix.
The report also noted that there was some noticeable association between the hash rate and other macro trends, which are related to the mining industry. In terms of the hash rate, it increased around twenty-five percent between 2018 and 2019. The hash rate bottomed out parallel with the drop in the BTC price.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.