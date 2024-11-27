TradeGateHub Live Trading features Beau Turner (@abundantmines) discussing Bitcoin mining. Beau shares insights on how to become a Bitcoin miner, reveals the first number he checks every morning, and explains how Bitcoin mining can contribute positively to the environment by generating power and supporting utility operations. The session is hosted by Dale Pinkert.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 meme coins: Dogecoin, PEPE, BONK lead meme rally amid growing disapproval from industry leaders
The meme coin sector rallied on Wednesday as top tokens, including Dogecoin (DOGE), PEPE and BONK, led the charge. With growing anticipation of a DOGE ETF in the US next year, industry experts weighed in on the future of investing in meme coins.
Ripple's XRP eyes rally to $2.58 as whales step up buying pressure
Ripple's XRP rallied 6% on Wednesday following increased buying pressure among whales in the past two weeks. The remittance-based token could stage a move to $2.58 amid increased institutional interest in the launch of an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH surges 10% with increased capital inflows, bulls set sights on $4,522
Ethereum (ETH) rallied 10% on Wednesday following increased capital inflows into ETH ETFs and a major uptick in its open interest and futures premium. If the bullish momentum sustains, ETH could overcome its yearly high resistance of $4,093 and rally to $4,522.
Biotech ETF (XBI) ended a diagonal: Looking for buying dips
The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the biotechnology segment of the S&P Total Market Index. This ETF allows investors to gain exposure to large, mid, and small-cap biotech stocks. If you’re interested in biotechnology, XBI could be worth exploring further.
Bitcoin: Rally expected to continue as BTC nears $100K
Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new all-time high of $99,419, just inches away from the $100K milestone and has rallied over 9% so far this week. This bullish momentum was supported by the rising Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), which accounted for over $2.8 billion inflow until Thursday. BlackRock and Grayscale’s recent launch of the Bitcoin ETF options also fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.