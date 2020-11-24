Bitcoin outperforms JPMorgan in terms of market capitalization shortly after the firm’s CEO said Bitcoin “is not my cup of tea
Amid an ongoing parabolic bull run, Bitcoin (BTC) is breaking another major milestone in terms of its market capitalization against American banking giant JPMorgan.
On Nov. 24, Bitcoin surpassed the $19,000 price mark for the first time since December 2017, breaking another all-time record in its market cap.
At publishing time, Bitcoin’s market cap is $352 billion, up from $345 billion 24 hours ago.
According to data from Macro Trends, JPMorgan’s market cap closed at $349 billion on Nov. 23. Earlier this year, JPMorgan’s market cap dropped to as low as $258 billion.
Bitcoin all-time market capitalization. Source: CoinMarketCap
The company’s CEO Jamie Dimon has emerged as a prominent critic of Bitcoin, calling the major cryptocurrency a “fraud” and “scam” back in 2017.
Dimon has not changed his negative stance on BTC despite the growing bull run and major companies like PayPal moving into Bitcoin. At The New York Times DealBook Online Summit on Nov. 18, Dimon compared the seminal cryptocurrency to proprietary blockchain networks with regulatory controls, stating, “Bitcoin is kind of different and it’s not my cup of tea.”
Despite its CEO's skepticism of Bitcoin, in October 2020, JPMorgan reportedly told investors that “the potential long-term upside for Bitcoin is considerable,” suggesting that BTC price would be doubling or tripling in the long term.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ETH and XRP go ballistic, lead the altcoin bull cycle
Altcoins have in the last 24 hours rocketed to new levels, including Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash. Ether and XRP hit new yearly highs, while BCH has added more than 17% to its value to trade at $345.
YFI could surge to $34,000 if critical support holds
Yearn.Finance continues to trade within an ascending parallel channel since the beginning of the month. A breakout from the current price level could complete the leg to $34,500. In the meantime, it is essential to hold a crucial support level to sustain the uptrend.
XLM ripe for correction after 70% gains
Stellar (XLM) broke above $0.18 for the first time since November 2018 and hit a new multi-year high at $0.188. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.16, having gained nearly 70% in the past 24 hours and over 115% on a week-to-week basis.
Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017
Bitcoin bulls tested the water with a short foray above $19,000. The pioneer digital asset hit the highest level nearly in three years at $19,100 and retreated to $18,880 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.