Bitcoin kicks off a 200% gains journey for the next 6 months: Tom Lee predicts

- Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says Bitcoin price has the tendency to grow by 197% in six months whenever the 200-day SMA is broken into.
- Geopolitical events like the coronavirus are likely to fuel Bitcoin price upwards in 2020.
The co-founder of Fundstrat, an independent research and advisory boutique Tom in his recent interview with Yahoo Finance said that Bitcoin is set to push the gains realized in January even higher. Lee believes that Bitcoin possesses the potential to grow by 200% in the next six months.
Whenever bitcoin breaks back into its 200-day, its average six-month gain is 197%, so we’re sort of talking about a levitation taking place.
Lee also said that Bitcoin could react positively in 2020 riding mainly on geopolitical events. For example, the coronavirus is believed to have fueled a substantial amount of Bitcoin’s gains in January.
These geopolitical events including coronavirus and geopolitical tensions really improve the use case.
Bitcoin is also set to grow on the basis of the coming reward halvening event in May. The supply of the cryptoasset is likely to reduce while demand increases. The force of demand and supply coupled with investors’ speculation would see Bitcoin price rise significantly towards the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
