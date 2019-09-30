Bitcoin is worth less than a baseball card: Reckons billionaire Mark Cuban

- There is less one can do with Bitcoin especially with it lacking intrinsic value.
- Cryptocurrencies are complicated to 99% of the world’s population.
The Bitcoin and cryptocurrency community doesn’t blink anymore when thy here comments from the non-believers of Bitcoin and digital assets. In a video for Wires, Billionaire Mark Cuban becomes the latest person to slam Bitcoin saying that Bitcoin lack intrinsic value.
He compares Bitcoin with owning a baseball card only that baseball cards are real and can provide satisfaction by simply looking at them. There’s even less you can do with it (Bitcoin).
Moreover, Cuban says that Bitcoin is way too complication for the majority of the world’s population. Besides, the risks that come with storing digital assets make it harder in terms of adoption.
“Crypto is a key that is so complicated for 99% of the population. Do you put it in a device? Do you print it out? How do you keep from being hacked? Who’s going to host it for you? It’s just so difficult that it’s only worth what somebody will pay for it.”
He, however, said the blockchain technology has a lot of applications that can be put to use in many areas. He continued:
