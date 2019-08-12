After the break of the pennant formation two days ago, BTC/USD has stalled at a key support level. Although there was a fair amount of volume on the break lower – as you can see on the far-right arrow marked on the bottom of the 4-hour chart – it hasn’t been followed up with much conviction and the volume tailed off at the support zone.
11,112.21 was used twice as a firm resistance point in mid-July and as the last consolidation support earlier in the month. It seems that if the bears want to take control of this market, the level would need to be broken with some decent strength. The stochastic indicator retraced somewhat and looks to be gearing for another move down as it has had another bearish crossover of the K and D lines.
The volume indicator at the bottom of the chart highlights how much volume is needed for a decent price level break. The bearish pennant pattern break had a volume level of around 5.02k contracts over the 4-hour period on the Coinbase exchange. The two other breaks marked by the arrows had over 7k contracts traded over the same time period, so it may be worthwhile to keep an eye on the volume as we break lower, if indeed we do.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
