Bitcoin (BTC) rallied above $45,000 as upside momentum improved over the past two weeks. The next level of resistance is seen at $50,000, which could limit further upside given short-term overbought signals. Bitcoin is up about 2% over the past 24 hours – around $45,600 at press time and holding support above $40,000.
Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with MACD and RSI.
Source: TradingView
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is overbought for the second time since July 31, which preceded a near 10% price decline.
-
However, the weekly RSI is rising from neutral levels with a positive momentum signal for the first time since October 2020, which reignited the long-term uptrend.
-
Buyers could remain active on pullbacks this week as bitcoin cleared important technical levels such as the 100-day moving average.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Four reasons why MATIC price will skyrocket by nearly 100%
MATIC price experienced exponential growth during the 2021 bull run. However, as Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market collapsed, so did the market value of Polygon. From July 20 to August 8, MATIC witnessed another relatively minor yet exponential increase of a larger move.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are on the rise and experts predict bigger gains by the end of 2021
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin have posted double-digit gains over the weekend as trader sentiment on memecoins turns bullish. Luke Martin, host of "The Coinist" podcast, shares a bullish outlook on DOGE in a recent tweet. Experts predict that Dogecoin could be worth $0.42 by the end of 2021.
Ethereum Classic at risk of 17% decline
Ethereum Classic price is currently retracing after failing to breach the trading range’s swing high successfully. The buyers’ inability has resulted in a retracement that could extend toward the immediate support levels and, in rare cases, the equilibrium point.
Here’s how a crypto fanatic turned $600 into $56,000 trading NFTs
Crypto enthusiasts and gamers from developing countries are now dedicated to non-fungible token (NFT) trading and gaming motivated by supplemental income generation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.