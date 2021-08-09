Bitcoin (BTC) rallied above $45,000 as upside momentum improved over the past two weeks. The next level of resistance is seen at $50,000, which could limit further upside given short-term overbought signals. Bitcoin is up about 2% over the past 24 hours – around $45,600 at press time and holding support above $40,000.

Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with MACD and RSI.

Source: TradingView