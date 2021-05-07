BTC buyers continue to take profit on recoveries with resistance around $58K.

Bitcoin (BTC) held support around $54,000 after buyers took profit around the $58,000 resistance level on Thursday. The cryptocurrency was trading around $56,500 at the time of writing.

While the short-term trend is improving, traders have been quick to take profit on rallies. Slowing momentum is typical of a consolidation phase, which suggests traders are taking a breather following a near two-fold price increase in BTC over the past year.