BTC buyers continue to take profit on recoveries with resistance around $58K.
Bitcoin (BTC) held support around $54,000 after buyers took profit around the $58,000 resistance level on Thursday. The cryptocurrency was trading around $56,500 at the time of writing.
While the short-term trend is improving, traders have been quick to take profit on rallies. Slowing momentum is typical of a consolidation phase, which suggests traders are taking a breather following a near two-fold price increase in BTC over the past year.
- Bitcoin remains above the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart and daily chart. This indicates an improving short-term trend, albeit with resistance around $58,000.
- BTC has retraced about 50% of the April 14 sell-off from an all-time high around $64,900.
- The relative strength index (RSI) is neutral across short-term charts and has receded from extreme overbought levels on the long-term weekly chart.
- Initial support is seen around $54,000 and then $52,000 which has limited profit taking over the past week.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin adoption accelerates as coiling prices hint at explosive rally
Bitcoin price faces a stiff resistance wall that has prevented weak bullish momentum from passing through. As a result, a short-lived retracement has caused a majority of the market to follow suit despite BTC’s raging adoption and interest from institutions over the past week.
VeChain upswing thwarted again as sell signals multiply
VeChain price shows an ambiguous outlook as it has set up a textbook uptrend with a series of higher highs and higher lows, but technical indicators hint at a downtrend.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Judge Sarah Netburn has restated that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must produce documents related to Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP amid the ongoing legal battle with Ripple Labs.
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT hints at minor retracement before resuming its rally
Polkadot price shows a slowdown in its bullish momentum that has resulted in sellers taking over. Now, a minor retracement could push DOT into a significant support barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.