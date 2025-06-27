- Bitcoin trades near $107,000 on Friday as the US core PCE data for May came in higher than expected.
- The core PCE rose to 2.7%, above expectations of 2.6%, which could further slow the Federal Reserve's decision to cut rates.
- The calm in the market comes as Bitcoin’s spot and futures volume have declined in the past few weeks.
Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $107,000 on Friday as the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data for May rose to 2.7%, beating expectations of 2.6%. The higher inflation data could lead to a continuation of the decline in Bitcoin's trading activity over the past few weeks, as spot and futures volumes have decreased, signaling a loss of appetite among traders.
Bitcoin continues consolidation amid higher inflation and weakening futures data
The US core PCE data for May exceeded expectations on Friday, rising by 2.7% in the past year. On a monthly basis, core PCE rose by 0.2%, above consensus, while headline PCE increased by 0.1%.
The rise in inflation could see the Federal Reserve (Fed) maintain its wait-and-see approach as PCE is the policymaker's preferred measure of inflation. This aligns with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, where he highlighted that policymakers remain cautious concerning rate cuts, considering the potential inflation that could arise from the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs on the economy.
Bitcoin held steady above $106,000 despite a slight decline in the broader cryptocurrency market following the release of the slightly hawkish inflation data.
The top crypto has continued to trade around the $100,000 and $110,000 price range amid a slowdown in network activity, with transfer volume dropping from its May peak of $76 billion to $52 billion in the past week, according to data from Glassnode.
"Currently, the market appears to be in a cool-down phase after the third significant wave of profit-taking, indicating that while large gains have been secured, momentum is now easing as realized profitability tapers off," Glassnode wrote in a report on Thursday.
The cool-off in Bitcoin's momentum has been accompanied by declines in spot and futures trading volumes, indicating a lack of speculative appetite among investors.
Glassnode stated that spot volumes remain at $7.7 billion despite Bitcoin's rise to $111,000, which is considerably lower than the volumes from previous rallies in Q2 and Q4 of 2024.
Futures volumes witnessed a similar decline over the past weeks, with market participants showing less enthusiasm compared to the all-time high rally in Q1. The drop in futures volume was further spurred by a decline in annualized funding rate and the 3-month futures rolling basis. The fall showcases a drop in the desire to hold long positions.
"This points to a more cautious and less conviction-driven speculative environment," wrote Glassnode.
BTC Futures Volume. Source: Glassnode
Glassnode analysts noted that traders might be exploiting price gaps between Bitcoin futures and spot markets for low-risk profit rather than betting directionally on price increases.
Despite the declining volume, the analysts noted that Bitcoin remains in a bull market if it holds the support between $93,000 and $100,000 — a key level that has seen high investor activity. However, a move below this support could trigger a deeper market correction, "especially if holders with a cost basis in this zone begin to capitulate and add to the sell pressure," Glassnode wrote.
Bitcoin is changing hands at $107,050 at the time of writing, down 0.5% on Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hyperliquid finds support at $35.00 as DeFi TVL surges 80% in three months
Hyperliquid resumes gains after three days of losses, targeting $40.00 after rebounding from $35.00 support. HYPE's DeFi TVL reached an average of $1.77 billion on Friday, marking an 80% increase over the past three months.
Aptos Price Forecast: APT extends bullish momentum, eyes further gains as Open Interest shoots up
Aptos edges higher by 5%, recovering above the $5.00 mark at press time on Friday as it maintains heightened bullish momentum this week. Amid rising impulse, the APT Open Interest shoots up, representing a surge in optimism among derivative traders.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin volume cools amid steady ETF inflows while Ethereum and XRP prices consolidate
The cryptocurrency market shows signs of cooling after staging a recovery from the weekend sell-off. Bitcoin (BTC) led the upswing, briefly stepping above $108,000 on Thursday before pulling back to consolidate at around $107,147 at the time of writing on Friday.
Pi Network Price Forecast: CEXs' reserve outflow fuels recovery chances ahead of Pi2Day’s GenAI claims
Pi Network (PI) drops by 4% at press time on Friday, extending its reversal from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Amid the pullback, the falling Centralized Exchanges (CEX) reserves record a sharp outflow, signaling smart money absorbing the supply pressure.
Bitcoin: Inches away from all-time highs
Bitcoin (BTC) price has risen nearly 7% so far this week and is currently trading above $107,000 at the time of writing on Friday, just inches away from its all-time high.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.