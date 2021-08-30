Upside appears to be limited towards $50,000-$55,000, given signs of slowing momentum and strong overhead resistance.

Bitcoin (BTC, -0.68%) is consolidating after buyers took profits near the $50,000 resistance level last week. The cryptocurrency is holding support around $48,000 and is down 3% over the past seven days.

The breakout above $42,000 and $46,000 could keep buyers active at support, which should relieve some upside exhaustion signals on the charts.