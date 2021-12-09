The bitcoin hashrate, a measure of computing power on the network, has almost completely recovered to its level in May, when Chinese authorities started a crackdown on the industry.
At the time, China was the biggest bitcoin miner in the world, accounting for 71% of the global hashrate, according to the Bitcoin Mining Electricity Index compiled by the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Alternative Finance.
From May to June, the global hashrate roughly halved, data from mining pool BTC.com shows, as Chinese miners went dark en masse to comply with government orders. Since then it’s been increasing steadily as they set up operations overseas and North American miners deployed their mammoth operations.
In the past three days the hashrate has averaged 182.83 exahashes per second, close to the May peak of 190.55 EH/s, data from BTC.com shows.
The bitcoin hashrate since April. (BTC.com)
As the hashrate increases, the difficulty of mining a bitcoin block also increases, in order to keep the time required to mine a block fairly constant.
The difficulty decreased by 1.49% on Nov. 28 after nine consecutive increases, said OKLink senior researcher Eddie Wang. The drop coincided with widespread domain name service attacks on Chinese mining pools, Wang said.
Wang expects the difficulty to increase this weekend by 4%. Arcane Research’s Jaran Mellerud expects a 7% increase, citing website Coinwarz.com.
But “even after that adjustment, mining is still so profitable that everyone and their grandma will want to plug in their machines as fast as possible,” Mellerud said. “It definitely looks like the hashrate will hit an all-time high before the new year, unless we get another brutal bitcoin sell-off shortly after the next difficulty adjustment.”
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Analysts believe Ripple could beat SEC lawsuit on one condition
Ripple has filed a new briefing regarding the deliberative process privilege (DPP), the protection of information that supports the SEC's stance from third parties. Proponents believe that the payments giant is closer to winning the SEC vs. Ripple case.
Why MATIC price could soon see a meteoric rise toward the round level of $4
MATIC price appears to be ready for a major upswing toward $3.84 as Polygon presented a bullish chart pattern on the daily chart. The governing technical pattern suggests that the layer-2 token is preparing for a 62% climb.
EOS community votes to fire and cut off payments to Block.one
The EOS community has decided to halt ongoing payments to the company behind the blockchain’s network, Block.one. Through a super-majority consensus, the community claims that the firm is no longer acting in the network’s best interests.
Chainlink price to provide buy opportunity before LINK surges 35%
Chainlink price witnessed a sell-off after setting up a local top at $23.31. The resulting downswing is likely to knock LINK down to $19.03, providing bargain hunters with an opportunity to accumulate.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.