Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
FXStreet

Bitcoin Gold Technical Analysis: BTG/USD pokes through $11 after a massive 10% rally

Cryptos |
  • BTG/USD is up 10.4% in the last 24 hours.
  • BTG hit a high of $11.44, the highest point since the beginning of March.

BTG/USD had an explosive bull breakout on June 28 going from a low of $7.89 to $11.28. On June 29, BTG saw a continuation towards $11.44 but got rejected again droppìng to the current level of $10.21 still way above the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which have just crossed bullishly.

BTG/USD 4-hour chart

btgusd

Clearly, BTG has changed its 4-hour trend to an uptrend and it’s now looking for a healthy consolidation before another leg up. The levels to watch are $10.78 resistance level and the $11 psychological level as well as the high at $11.44. For support, BTG can use the $9.44 low and the 12-EMA currently established at $9.5 followed by the 26-EMA at $9.08.

BTG/USD 1-hour chart

BTGUSD

The hourly chart is inside an equilibrium pattern that had a small fakeout towards $9.4. Buyers are no pushing BTG towards $11 and if they fail, they will establish a clear lower high and confirm the equilibrium pattern.

BTG/USD technical levels

BTG/USD

Overview
Today last price 10.305
Today Daily Change 0.42650
Today Daily Change % 4.32
Today daily open 9.8785
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8.67942
Daily SMA50 8.9164
Daily SMA100 8.87964
Daily SMA200 8.83101
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 11.287
Previous Daily Low 7.8911
Previous Weekly High 9.5
Previous Weekly Low 8.2159
Previous Monthly High 10.65
Previous Monthly Low 8.4111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9.98977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9.18833
Daily Pivot Point S1 8.08407
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.28963
Daily Pivot Point S3 4.68817
Daily Pivot Point R1 11.47997
Daily Pivot Point R2 13.08143
Daily Pivot Point R3 14.87587

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Speculators buy BTC/USD on dips below $9,000

Speculators buy BTC/USD on dips below $9,000

BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,100 after a short-lived dip tothe lowest level since the end of May $8,823 on the weekend. Bitcoin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday as the market waits new clues to find out where to go next. 

More Bitcoin News

The number of non-zero LTC wallets exploded in the recent week

The number of non-zero LTC wallets exploded in the recent week

Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.6 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.3 billion. The coin hit the recent low of $39.44 on June 27 and recovered above $40.00 by the time of writing. 

More Litecoin News

IOT/USD directionless ahead of Coordicide testnet launch

IOT/USD directionless ahead of Coordicide testnet launch

IOTA developers announced the upcoming launch of the test network for Coordicide protocol also known as IOTA 2.0. The team explained that it had been working on several important updates that will take the network to the next level.

More IOTA News

Ethereum needs to tackle scalability issue to hold the leadership

Ethereum needs to tackle scalability issue to hold the leadership

Investor and Cryptocurrency researcher Qiao Wang warned that Ethereum might lose its leading position if it fails to roll out ETH 2.00 update and tackle the scalability issues.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future

Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location