Long-term investment is a tricky business as it is vital to do a lot of research and consider numerous factors before you lock a substantial sum of money in a certain asset.
Former US congressman Ron Paul launched a poll on its Twitter account to see, what people would choose as a preferred long-term investment vehicle.
"A wealthy person gifts you $10,000. You get to choose in which form you’ll accept the gift. But there’s a catch: You must keep the gift in the form that you choose for 10 years without touching it. In which form would you accept the gift?" he wrote.
The options included Federal Reserve Notes, Gold, Bitcoin, 10-year US Treasury Notes. At the time of writing, nearly 65,000 people voted. Bitcoin is leading the pack with 58% of votes, Gold gets silver with 33%.
People in the comments cited bitcoin's decentralization and anti-inflation feature. Also, many people seem to be attracted by the fact that it is not controlled by governments.
On the other hand, gold supporters said that bitcoin is too speculative and its future is still vague. Thus, they opted for the precious metal.
Also, some people cited land and property as a viable option for long-term investments.
"If it has to be a static asset, Bitcoin first, gold second. Otherwise, a plot of land, real estate or a vehicle can be worked productively during those ten years. Then it can be sold," one of the users wrote.
