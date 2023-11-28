Bitcoin funds see over $311 million weekly inflows in anticipation of spot BTC ETF approval

- Bitcoin price performance turned flat in the last two weeks as BTC entered a tight correlation with equities.
- BTC valuation model reveals Bitcoin price is unlikely to drop below $35,000 apart from short-term volatility.
- BTC funds recorded an inflow of $311.5 million from institutional investors.
Bitcoin price performance has flattened over the past two weeks after the BTC run up to $38,400 on November 24. The largest asset by market capitalization observed an increase in capital inflow from institutional investors last week, according to a CoinShares report.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin weekly fund inflow on the rise, valuation model sets lower boundary for BTC price
- Bitcoin price rally slowed after yielding consistent gains since October 16. BTC price wiped out its weekly gains but sustained above the $37,000 level.
- Data from crypto intelligence tracker, Santiment, reveals a tight correlation between Bitcoin and equities after BTC price performance flattened. BTC correlation with S&P 500 is 0.43, up from a negative 0.76 on November 1.
BTC Pearson Correlation (30 days)
- The performance of equities rapidly caught up with Bitcoin in the last two weeks.nalysts at Santiment believe a BTC price rally without stocks following suit would be a strong sign that correlation between the sectors is breaking again. This is a key indicator to watch out for. Typically, a break in correlation is a sign of a rally in Bitcoin.
Cryptocurrency and equities correlation
- A Bitcoin valuation model based on mining difficulty (hashrate) increased to $35,000 on November 27. According to PlanB, the pseudonymous analyst behind the Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow model (S2F model), believes that apart from possible black swans or short- term volatility, Bitcoin price is not likely to go below $35,000 in the longer term.
Bitcoin valuation models
- Institutional investors have poured $311.5 million in BTC funds in the past week, according to a latest CoinShares report. The year to date inflows to BTC funds has hit $1,550 million.
Crypto fund flows by asset
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price rally hits pause
According to crypto analyst Adrian Zduńczyk, Bitcoin’s breakout target is the range between $39,000 and $40,000. The analyst has identified the range between $25,000 and $32,000, as the trading range for Bitcoin.
BTC/USD 1-day price chart
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is above the $37,000 mark on Binance, the asset’s price remained largely unchanged in the past week.
