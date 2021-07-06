Cryptocurrencies secured net gains in early Europe on Monday, but there was a sharp reversal later in the session as a lack of liquidity increased the potential for sharp moves.

Bitcoin dipped to lows below $33,500 before recovering ground. A limited US dollar retreat helped underpin crypto assets on Tuesday, especially with net gains for precious metals and bitcoin advanced to above $34,500 in Asia.

From just above $2,300, Ether also dipped sharply to below $2,200 before paring losses and posted net gains to above $2,300 on Tuesday.

Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice

Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance

Shiba Inu price is bouncing off a crucial support level at $0.00000811. SHIB bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend ...

Aave Pro to launch in July for institutional access to DeFi markets

Popular DeFi lending platform Aave is launching a new protocol for institutional investors. Citing an increase in demand from professional investors in the industry, Aave Pro will be ...

Chainlink Keepers to automate asset ratio rebalancing for Barn Bridge

Chainlink price has been consolidating just above the range low since June 22. As the price action tightens, investors can expect a massive volatile up move that shatters immediate resistance barriers in the vicinity.

SafeMoon price vulnerable to new correction to $0.00000285

SafeMoon price has been entangled in a bottoming process since May 19, confusing investors with various buy signals that eventually failed or patterns that never triggered. Just a few days ago, it appeared that SAFEMOON was defining a cup completion ...

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

