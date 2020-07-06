Dear Fellow Star-gazers

Happy Full Moon and Happy Lunar Eclipse!

From a Sun-centred perspective, the known planets (including Sedna and Eris) are all grouped on one side of the Sun – within a roughly 123 degree segment of the zodiac. (I will make mention of a key asteroid not in this sector later). Of course we know that the planets are held by gravitational pull to the Sun. Yet a symbiotic relationship exists and the planets exert some pressure on our special star too.

Understanding solar activity is important. The effect of a solar flare or coronal mass ejection on Earth – likely knocking out satellite systems on the way should not be under estimated. Covid 19 has laid claim to half a million lives across our planet already. The effect of solar storm could bring equal if not greater devastation and surely, with this rare ‘lop-sidedness’ in the solar system, it is not out of the question.

Yes, this is doom-mongering and yes, I am catastrophizing! – but I am also trying to be realistic: making the point that the most important investments are still in friends, family and local communities. Whilst it is suggested that the best financial investments presently are in the tech companies – and I certainly wouldn’t want to throw them out of a portfolio, - I do feel it incumbent on each of us to invest in non-financial securities which would surely be of far greater use if there is a natural calamity.

I don’t know when that might occur BUT, it is interesting to note that from August 3rd (the next Full Moon) and through to early October, Mercury pulls away from this 123 degree segment before returning to it once more. Might Mercury act as trigger?

The geocentric perspective and MERCURY RETROGRADE

Although this part of Mercury’s cycle has a ‘bad’ press, not every day brings breakdown in communication etc and much depends on the sign involved. What seems clear is that the dates around each station are often treacherous for trading. Mercury stations next Sunday (12th) marking the start of a week filled with the kind of difficult aspects often found in the charts of gamblers and risk takers. We should expect volumes to increase on all stock markets with a possible low at the New Moon on 20th followed by a marked change of trend on July 22nd.

LUNAR ECLIPSE

As you will know, eclipses have a special rhythm with each being part of a series: a series of knots in a thread that run over several centuries. In studying the first of the series, the astrologer looks for recurrent themes. Today’s lunar eclipse highlights the Cancer-Capricorn axis and marks both the ending of one chapter and the opening of another. It’s probable that many will be reassessing their domestic (home = Cancer) and professional (Capricorn) needs and how these might be better balanced. Home that once seems so desirable may no longer satisfy. Real estate agents could find this a challenging time with buyers changing priority and yes, likely looking for homes with office space!

It is fair to say that every consultation I have been involved in in this last month has focused on property, place and revised working practice: with several people expressing the fear that with the world apparently going ‘crazy’, that they want a simpler , eco-friendly life where, if not quite ‘off the grid’, they are as far from it as is possible and practical.

If these conversations are examples of a wider trend, then we should expect to see considerable volatility in real estate prices for the next few months: advice being only to buy if you really, really love what you are buying!

THE WILD WEST OF CRYPTO CURRENCIES and VESTA

What to say? These aren’t going to go away. Regulation is inevitable. I’d like to be a fly on the wall of meetings taking place now and anticipate announcements around the next Full Moon on August 3rd – though I also wonder if these will be ‘private’ to only a few and only made public in November. Whatever, I expect a surge in the price of Bitcoin in the 4th Quarter but am also interested in the various tiers of Ethereum.

The two asteroids Juno and Vesta (both show up in ‘financial’ charts) are not contained within the segment mentioned above. This is more than a little interesting: with Vesta (for me, the trader’s asteroid) in opposition to the grouping of planets in Capricorn, we can see clearly the strain on the banking sector and, possibly, the dates when cryptos threaten the present forex system entirely. I can’t help but wonder if a government (the US??) will attempt to take over Bitcoin entirely.

LITHIUM

I wrote about this a long, long time ago. It doesn’t stray far from my radar. Demand is likely to increase. The geographical areas being mined and companies incorporated in these states and countries are worthy of attention.

PRECIOUS METALS

I am still bullish on gold – and platinum which I hope will do well early in 2021.

FORECAST

Distracted as I have been by Michael’s health and so, so sorry to report that as Saturn returned to Capricorn on Thursday he was taken back into hospital – a worrying development – (though marginally comforting to know that the problem this time appears identical to last summer’s) - it was possible to record a webinar covering the last 6 months of 2020. You can purchase this forecast directly through the website www.financialuniverse.co.uk

Obviously things are a little chaotic but, with hospital visits banned to protect staff and patients, I have little to do but focus on research . As always your feedback is much appreciated.

Hoping that wherever you are, you are safe, well, content and surrounded by good friends and neighbours.

Yours from the stars